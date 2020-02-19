State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,680 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in El Paso Electric during the third quarter worth $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 222.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE EE remained flat at $$68.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

