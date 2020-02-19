State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in WesBanco by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. Stephens cut their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

