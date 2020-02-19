State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,424 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. 187,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,524. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

