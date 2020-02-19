Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWK. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

NYSE:SWK traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.80. 82,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $126.37 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

