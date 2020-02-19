Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 395.50 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 395.50 ($5.20), with a volume of 8938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.26).
Specifically, insider Christina McComb bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.55 ($10,522.95).
The firm has a market cap of $599.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 382.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.94.
SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.
