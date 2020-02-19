Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 395.50 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 395.50 ($5.20), with a volume of 8938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.26).

Specifically, insider Christina McComb bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.55 ($10,522.95).

Get Standard Life Private Equity Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $599.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 382.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile (LON:SLPE)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.