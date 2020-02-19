SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.33. 509,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,006. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

