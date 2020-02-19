SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.14. 1,696,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,431. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

