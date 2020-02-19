SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Separately, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNOV remained flat at $$27.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $27.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.