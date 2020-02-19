SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,410 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. 98,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

