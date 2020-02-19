SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 448,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 142,022 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,050. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

