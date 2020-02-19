SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $15.44 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

