SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,861 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.48. 151,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.