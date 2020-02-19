Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.36

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $7.49. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 44,036 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 6,000,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 147,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,869. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,711 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 793,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 182,987 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 587,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

