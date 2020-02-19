Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $159.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Spotify alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.53. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.