Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 4,060 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $1,099,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 288,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.36. 3,464,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.