Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises about 2.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Raytheon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.47. 1,701,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40.
In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.57.
Raytheon Profile
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
