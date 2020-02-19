Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises about 2.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Raytheon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.47. 1,701,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

