Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 655,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 594,316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,004,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,802 shares of company stock worth $4,997,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 7,744,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,348,446. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.