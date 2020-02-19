SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 9.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 329,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $108.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

