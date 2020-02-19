SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,728,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB remained flat at $$29.92 on Wednesday. 1,459,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

