SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.38

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 52763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

