Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 615 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,815.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 17,806 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

