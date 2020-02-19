Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 26 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

CMG stock traded up $10.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $938.16. The company had a trading volume of 195,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,300. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $592.73 and a 12 month high of $934.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $872.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $824.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

