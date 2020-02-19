Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 180 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 648,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

