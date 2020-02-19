Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 699.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

YUM stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,975. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

