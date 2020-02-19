Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. 45,137,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,388,012. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 196.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $15,203,950. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

