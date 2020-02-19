Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 918 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.02. The stock had a trading volume of 953,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,395. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

