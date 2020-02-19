South32 (LON:S32) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185 ($2.43).

Shares of LON S32 opened at GBX 131.76 ($1.73) on Monday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.02 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

