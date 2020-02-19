Solaris (XLR) Market Cap Reaches $365,450.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Solaris has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and Kucoin. Solaris has a market capitalization of $365,450.00 and $47.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000262 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,806,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,828 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

