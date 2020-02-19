Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

NYSE SOI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. 39,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,170. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $586.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

