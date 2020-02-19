SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 8.2%

SOL Global Investments Corp (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 44,341 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 36,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

There is no company description available for SOL Global Investments Corp.

