Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares Up 5.2%

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.15, 512,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 425% from the average session volume of 97,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $227.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.