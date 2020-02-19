SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. 2,572,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.