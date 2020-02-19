SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

FNDX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. 16,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

