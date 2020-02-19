Smith Moore & CO. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 329,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,331. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $95.63 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

