Smith Moore & CO. Sells 117 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after buying an additional 263,920 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,809,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 228,010 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 946.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 175,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,708,000 after purchasing an additional 155,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,347. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $96.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.