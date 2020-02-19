Smith Moore & CO. Raises Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 104.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. 252,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

