Smith Moore & CO. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,344. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.62.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $59.02 on Wednesday, hitting $917.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,096,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,768,228. The company has a market capitalization of $166.31 billion, a PE ratio of -180.95, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $597.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

