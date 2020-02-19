Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,226,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

