Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. 114,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,349. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.