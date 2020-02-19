Smith Moore & CO. Acquires New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.51. 864,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.64. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

