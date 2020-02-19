Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 223 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,308,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.21. The company had a trading volume of 87,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.92. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $148.15 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

