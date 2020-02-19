Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $247,544.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $18.94 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.03036102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00152362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.