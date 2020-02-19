SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of SLM by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SLM by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

