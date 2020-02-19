Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down to $118.99

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.91, but opened at $118.99. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $116.77, with a volume of 2,444,406 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,482 shares of company stock worth $21,762,271 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

