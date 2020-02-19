SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Issues Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SITE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,123. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $119.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of research firms have commented on SITE. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.
