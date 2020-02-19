SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,835.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $5.83 million and $37,835.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex and ChaoEX. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.03000708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00236486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Binance, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.