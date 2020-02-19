SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Raised to C$14.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.93 and a 52 week high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

