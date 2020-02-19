Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,893,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,350. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $65.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94.

