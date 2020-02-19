Signaturefd LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after buying an additional 4,216,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after buying an additional 3,837,192 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 48,544.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,897,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after buying an additional 2,891,809 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,691,000 after buying an additional 2,152,029 shares during the period.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,159. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 145.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 260.87%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

