Signaturefd LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 151.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 169,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

